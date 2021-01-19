AEG Announces The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival Has Been Postponed

NEW ORLEANS (CelebrityAccess) — AEG kicked off the 2021 festival postponement season with the announcement that the iconic New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell has been pushed back from the spring to the fall of 2021.

The festival, which traditionally takes place in April, is now scheduled to take place from October 8 – 17, with additional details about the event announced in the Spring of 2021.

“We are all ready to get together again and share that special spirit that lives at Jazz Fest. It’s taking longer than we want, but we’ll all have our celebration when the time comes. Your health, along with the health of our musicians, food and crafts vendors, and all of the folks that work to make the magic happen, remains the priority as we plan the return of Jazz Fest,” said festival producer and director Quint Davis.

Festival organizers will also provide updates on process for exchanging or refunding tickets for those who currently maintain tickets for the postponed April event.

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell is a co-production of Festival Productions, Inc. New Orleans and AEG Presents.