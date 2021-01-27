SXSW Announces First Wave Of Showcase Artists For 2021

(CelebrityAccess) — SXSW announced the first round of showcasing artists for the 2021 virtual edition of the popular music conference and festival.

Artists lined up for 2021 includes Japanese punk rockers Otoboke Beaver; Indigo Sparke, whose desert folk debut LP is out this February on Sacred Bones; NYC’s feedback-heavy guitar rockers A Place to Bury Strangers; singer-songwriter Shannen James; Canadian live-electronic/dance experimentalists Holy Fuck, and more.

As well, Roskilde will be contributing showcases for this year’s SXSW, including Roskilde Festival, Taiwan Beats, Sounds from Spain, M for Montreal, Flipped Coin KOREA, Carefree Black Girl, New Zealand Music, Fierce Panda x End of the Trail, Brazil Inspires the Future, and ÅÄÖ…Sounds Swedish.

Organizers for SXSW also announced a new wave of speakers to the conference side of the event, with topics covering a range of themes. New speakers announced for the lineup include Entrepreneur and Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson, Director, producer, and writer Erin Lee Carr, Artist and painter Torkwase Dyson, Psychotherapist and New York Times bestselling author Lori Gottlieb, and tech founder and venture capitalist Alexis Ohanian join the roster.

SXSW 2021 is scheduled to take place from March 16-20 and registration is open now.