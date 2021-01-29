Sony Music Masterworks Announces The Launch Of XXIM Records

BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music’s Masterworks division announced the launch of XXIM Records, a new imprint focused on progressive instrumental music from around the world.

Pronounced ‘Twenty-One M’, XXIM, the Berlin-based label launches with an artist roster that includes Icelandic pianist and composer Eydís Evensen, and Uèle Lamore, a Franco-American composer, conductor, producer and arranger. The label also features Icelandic band Hugar, and Berlin electro-acoustic duo Stimming X Lambert.

Alexander Buhr, Senior Vice President of International A&R and Business Opportunities for Sony Classical, will oversee creative at XXIM, working closely with Hauber. Buhr previously founded the post classical label Mercury KX, and has worked with a number of leading acts in the progressive instrumental scene including Ólafur Arnalds, Anoushka Shankar, Lambert and Jean-Michel Blais.

“The intersection of acoustic instrumentation and electronic sounds is presenting exciting new creative avenues for artists and attracting increasing numbers of fans around the world. We are pleased to be launching XXIM Records to support our growing roster of artists in fulfilling their creative vision and connecting with the passionate global fan community for progressive instrumental music,” said Per Hauber, President of Sony Classical and Co-Head of Sony Music Masterworks.

“In a musical universe that has, for the most part, moved beyond the confinements of genre, it is expression and values which tie musicians together. With XXIM we are creating a place to bring together likeminded acts whose visions we share, to support them in their musical and visual adventures, and to help them connect with the biggest possible audience. Our ambition is to create a strong, worldwide platform for highly individual, creative artists,” Buhr added.