Loki Artists Group Invests In Title 9 Productions

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Los Angeles-based artist development and management company Title 9 Productions has secured a multi-million-dollar investment from the newly launched Loki Artists Group, an entertainment company providing financial and industry-related services to companies in the entertainment sector.

Following the investment from Loki, Carmen Murray, Founder/Co-CEO of Title 9 Productions, Inc. and Co-CEO Michael Michel will continue to own the company and oversee the overall direction of its relationship with clients.

Through the partnership, Loki and Title 9 will focus on developing new business opportunities, including potential acquisitions and for independent music companies and artists to invest in.

“We are an unstoppable team,” Murray said in a statement about the new partnership. “Mike and I are truly blessed and excited about the future. This is what happens when like-minded people with integrity, vision and passion come together: all things are possible. We couldn’t have found a better group of professionals to continue to build with. We’re all working toward the same purpose and goals. We now feel even more empowered to continue to develop content and artists, and to create unique opportunities while offering deals and partnership more favorable to the creators.”

“Our focus at TITLE 9 has always been to strive for equal access to opportunity. We’ve always believed in two key things: that content and distribution is power, and in contributing to the narrative at its creation and not just at its consumption. As a disciplined and principled person with a great deal of career hardships and highlights, all of which I’m grateful for, I’m most proud of how Title 9 has stood in the gap for many women, and helped several regain their intellectual property, while maintaining Title 9’s independence for more than two decades,” Murray added.

Founded in 1997 by Murray, Title 9’s current roster include Amanda Reifer; Jay Ulloa; Jada Nikole; artist, producer and songwriter Ambré (H.E.R., Kehlani); rapper Kash Doll (“Ice Me Out,” “For Everyone,” “Ready Set” feat. Big Sean); musician and producer Andre “Dre” Harris (Chris Brown, Usher, Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys, Jill Scott, Justin Bieber, Michael Jackson, Game Of Thrones Official Mixtape: “Catch The Thrown: Volume 2”); musician and producer Jerry Wonda (The Fugees, Miguel, Whitney Houston, Beyoncé, Shakira, Santana, score credit for Dave Chappelle’s Block Party, The Manchurian Candidate, 50 First Dates); singer/songwriter and rapper Derrick Milano (Nicki Minaj, NBA 2K, Nas, Megan Thee Stallion); musician, producer, and executive Stanley Brown (Run DMC, The Temptations, Dru Hill, T.D. Jakes, Karen Clark Sheard); musician and producer DK Benjamin (Jon B, JLS); and artist and producer Jeymes Samuel aka The Bullitts.

Loki Artists Group officially launched last week by Bob Murray (no relation to Carmen, we’re reliably told), Zack Dekkaki, and Ric Wake as a multi-faceted entertainment company with services that include artist management, a record label, and music publisher.