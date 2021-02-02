Summerfest Pushed Back To September

MILWAUKEE, Wis (CelebrityAccess) — Milwaukee World Festival, Inc, producers Summerfest, announced plans to move the 2021 edition of the event from its initially planned schedule in June to September to allow health professionals more time to vaccinate the general public against the dread menace of COVID-19.

The festival will retain its plans for an expanded three-weekend format and is now scheduled to take place from September 2 – 4, 9 – 11 and 16 – 18.

“While the progress made through the vaccine rollout is encouraging, we believe it is in the public’s best interest to hold the festival in September to give government leaders and healthcare organizations enough time to distribute the vaccine,” said Don Smiley, President & Chief Executive Officer of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. “We will continue to work diligently with civic officials and healthcare professionals as we prepare to welcome artists, fans, employees, vendors and sponsorship partners this summer. Our team is excited to get back to what we do best, as soon as possible.”

Producers for Summerfest, the largest music festival in the U.S. by attendance, are readying number of major improvements in for the event this year, including the including the new $51.3 million American Family Insurance Amphitheater, the new Northwestern Mutual Community Park, and the new Generac Power Stage. All three capital projects will be completed by June 2021 and may be opened prior to Summerfest in September.

The Summerfest team is working to reschedule concerts planned for the American Family Insurance Amphitheater and will provide additional details about those performances in the coming weeks, organizers said.

The full Headliner announcement will be sometime Spring 2021 but previously announced artists for the American Family Insurance Amphitheater include Khalid, Luke Bryan, Justin Bieber, Chris Stapleton, Blink-182, and Guns N.’ Roses

Tickets to the canceled Summerfest 2020 and for the June edition of Summerfest 2021 will be honored for the new September dates. As well, refunds are available via Summerfest.com or Ticketmaster are available.