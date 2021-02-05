The NFL Offers Use Of All Of Its Stadiums As Mass Vaccination Sites

(CelebrityAccess) — The National Football League has offered the federal government that it will make all of its 30 stadiums available as COVID-19 vaccination sites.

In a letter sent to the Biden Administration on Friday, NFL commissioner Roger Godell said it should be fairly easy to spin the stadiums up for vaccinations because they have been offered in the past for vaccinations and as polling places.

The additional stadiums would join the seven which are already in use. NFL teams that are currently hosting vaccination sites include Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots.

The letter, posted to NFL.com reads:

At this Sunday’s Super Bowl, the National Football League is honored to welcome to the game 7,500 vaccinated health care workers from across the country, who will attend as our guests in gratitude for their heroic service and to highlight the importance of vaccinations as our country recovers from the pandemic.

Our efforts will not stop there. The NFL and our 32 member clubs are committed to doing our part to ensure that vaccines are as widely accessible in our communities as possible. To that end, each NFL team will make its stadium available for mass vaccinations of the general public in coordination with local, state, and federal health officials. This is currently being done at seven NFL stadiums today. We can expand our efforts to stadiums across the nation more effectively because many of our clubs have offered their facilities previously as COVID testing centers as well as election sites over the past several months.

We look forward to further discussion with your administration as well as your partners in state and local governments to advance this effort. Thank you for your leadership and for allowing the NFL to assist your public health efforts.