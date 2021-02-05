Why Don’t We Signs With AGI

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Talent agency Artist Group International has signed the rising American boy band Why Don’t We for representation in all areas.

While at AGI, the group will be represented by a team of agents led by Dennis Arfa and Jarred Arfa. Why Dont’ We is managed by former AEG Live CEO Randy Phillips and David Loeffler for Signature Entertainment.

“We are truly excited and honored to become part of the Why Don’t We family. They are such a talented group that is still evolving and growing its fanbase and we cannot wait for what’s to come,” said Dennis Arfa. “We are working through the next year of the pandemic to prepare and strategize for the WDW 2022 world tour.”

“I have known Dennis Arfa for more than 30 years from my early career co-managing Rod Stewart to my role in building AEG into a concert/festival/venue powerhouse as the CEO of AEG Live. He is one of the most insightful and effective talent agents I have ever worked with, so I am thrilled, and relieved, to be on the same side of a negotiation with him,” said Randy Phillips. “The members of Why Don’t We, my partners in Signature Entertainment, and me, personally, are thrilled to have Dennis, his son Jarred, since the apple does not fall far from the tree, representing us.”

Why Don’t Why first made their mark on the entertainment industry in 2016 and have since generated more than 3 billion global streams, 750 million YouTube views, two RIAA Platinum-certified singles, four RIAA Gold-certified singles, a Top 10 bow on the Billboard Top 200 for their full-length debut 8 Letters, and a social media footprint of over 5 million followers.

Composed of Daniel Seavey, Corbyn Besson, Jonah Marais, Jack Avery, and Zach Herron, the L.A.-based quintet just released their second full-length album The Good Times and The Bad Ones, which debuted at number 3 on the Billboard 200.