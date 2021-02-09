Dolly Parton Calls On Her Fans To Support America’s Independent Live Music Venues

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Country music legend Dolly Parton has called on her fans to support America’s independent live music venues as they try to weather the extended shutdown of the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of the support effort, Parton recorded a brand new video highlighting the importance of independent music venues for both established and rising artists.

In the video, she encouraged her fans to learn more about how they can help struggling venues to survive by going to SaveOurStages.com. https://www.saveourstages.com/

Parton joins a growing list of more than 1,000 who have supported the efforts of groups such as the National Independent Venue Assocation in their efforts to secure the future of independent live music. Support measures include writing letters to Congress and encouraging fans to learn more about NIVA Emergency Relief Fund which is raising money for our most vulnerable venues, to keep them afloat while federal aid from the recently passed Shuttered Venue Operator Grants starts to flow.

According to NIVA, the fund has distributed more than $3 million in grants to more than 150 venues and promoters. $11 million more needs to be raised to fulfill all of the requests received.

Check out the video here: