Mariposa Folk Festival Canceled For 2021

ORILLA, Ont. (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the Mariposa Folk Festival, one of Canada’s longest-running music festivals, announced that the event has been canceled for 2021 due to the pandemic.

“During the past many months, Mariposa Folk Foundation has been in regular communication with the festival community, artist managers, core organizing volunteers and members of the production team. Organizers have also been following the communications of public health and other authorities. I am writing to you now to advise you that cancelling the 2021 festival this summer is the only appropriate course of action.

“In the spirit of Mariposa’s values, including maintaining trust, it was important to us to consider the interests of everyone with a stake in Mariposa Folk Festival as we made the decision on the fate of the 2021 festival. Our top priority has always been the health and safety of our supporters, audience and volunteers.

“Although we are still some months out, we wanted to announce this decision as early as possible to give everyone maximum time to plan accordingly. The 2021 festival, even at reduced capacity and/or programming, no longer seems viable under the current conditions with the number of COVID-19 cases, a continuing lockdown, the unavoidable setbacks in the rollout of vaccines and the low likelihood of receiving permits in time to do the extensive planning that is required.”

The 2021 cancellation is the second year in a row that the event has been on hiatus, but organizers announced they are planning for a return next year with the event scheduled to take place from July 8-10, 2022.

As well, organizers are planning alternate activities in the later part of this year as the vaccine rollout progresses.

Refunds will be provided through Mariposa’s ticketing vendor Frontgate Tickets. Fans will have the opportunity to defer ticket refunds and use the tickets for 2022 instead of a full refund. Or to donate the price of their ticket purchase to the Mariposa Folk Foundation.

Founded in 1961, the festival has taken place at Tudhope Park in Orilla, Ontario, since 2000.