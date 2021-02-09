Brooklyn Independent Music Venue Elsewhere Signs Exclusive Ticketing Deal With DICE

BROOKYLN, NY (CelebrityAccess) — Independent Brooklyn music and arts venue Elsewhere has partnered with music discovery and ticketing platform DICE to provide exclusive ticketing services.

Under the terms of the multi-year deal, DICE will provide ticketing for all live music events and club nights held at Elsewhere.

The 24,000 square foot converted warehouse, locked in Brooklyn, features multiple levels and performance spaces, including The Hall, Zone One, The Loft – a large rooftop, and a galley.

Since it opened in 2017, Elsewhere has hosted a variety of music, from live acts to DJs.

“We’re excited to work with DICE and are impressed not only by the platform itself, but most notably by the people behind it. We believe DICE’s thoughtful design as a product and as a company, that both fundamentally impact music culture, will make for a strong partnership as we reopen and as we both evolve over the years to come,” said Dhruv Chopra, Partner and CFO at Elsewhere

“Ultimately, we believe working with DICE will improve our workflow, the experience of our audiences, and the overall discovery of fantastic events across the city in our mutual goal to get people out and enjoying live music again,” Chopra added.