Emmylou Harris Signs Admin Deal With Sheltered Music

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Country music legend Emmylou Harris has signed a long-term administration deal with independent music publisher Sheltered Music.

“We are honored and consider it a rare privilege to represent Emmylou Harris’ music”, noted Sheltered Music’s EVP Darrell Franklin. “Her iconic contributions to Country Music are documented and celebrated by fans everywhere, and her songwriting has been a cornerstone to quality that continues to inspire…”

“There is no one more passionate about the song or more committed to the songwriter than Lance [Freed]” Harris said. “I am so grateful to have him not only as my publisher, but as a longtime friend.”

Located in Nashville, Sheltered is a division of All Clear Music. LLC. The company, which launched last year, has already completed publishing deals with Burt Bacharach and Rodney Crowell, and launched a creative development partnership with noted producer, Dann Huff.

Sheltered Music is managed by its SVP and veteran publishing executive, Darrell Franklin.