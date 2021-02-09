Squeeze To Headline The O2 Arena’s First Socially Distanced Show In May

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — London’s O2 Arena is set to hold its first live concert since the pandemic took hold, with a socially distanced but in-person performance by the South London new wave band Squeeze.

“I am so thrilled to be playing The O2 with Squeeze and to be able to chalk up another first for us on this hallowed ground, previously the site of a gasworks, whose social club featured a double bill of Chris Difford and myself with Bucks Fizz’s Cheryl Baker. That was a long time ago. We are putting a lot of time and energy into this show to make it one not to forget,” said Squeeze’s Glenn Tilbrook.

The show, which is scheduled to take place on May 22nd, will see the venue’s capacity reduced from 20,000 to 4700 in order to reduce the risk of viral transmission.

As well, a number of safety measures have been implemented to increase safety for the show, including a requirement that concert-goers wear a mask at all times, except when eating and drinking in seats.

To ensure the customer experience is contactless, all ticketing will use AXS Mobile ID via The O2 venue app, which will also facilitate the ordering of food, beverages, and merch at the show.

Fans will be seated 1 meter apart, and one way traffic patterns have been implemented inside of the O2 to prevent congestion in walkways.

The O2 has installed electrostatic foggers to deliver a charged anti-bacterial spray across the venue that will envelope all surfaces, providing protection for up to 30 days, which will be paired with heightened cleaning regime before, during and after the event.

“We have been working incredibly hard to bring back events at The O2 and put measures in place to ensure our fans will have a safe and COVID-19 secure experience. At the moment, we’re only able to host under a quarter of our capacity in the arena, so this is not a long term solution for us or other venues and we continue to press the government for targeted support and guidance to get the live events industry and its supply chain back on its feet,” said Steve Sayer, the Arena’s GM and VP.

“We are excited to be promoting a live music show again after what seems like an eternity! Squeeze, hailing originally from Greenwich, are a perfect artist to kick things back off again at The O2 and we are delighted they are supporting such an important step of getting back to live music,” added AEG Presents CEO Steve Homer.