The Dropkick Murphys Announce St. Patrick’s Day Livestream Fundraiser

BOSTON (CelebrityAccess) — Boston punk legends Dropkick Murphys announced their annual St. Patrick’s Day show will be livestreamed this year due to the pandemic.

Dropkick Murphys St. Patrick’s Day Stream 2021…Still Locked Down is presented by Boston-area tech company Peg sponsored by YOU and feature the band performing on an arena-sized stage, replete with LED screens and a brand new video show from director by Josh Adams from Mindpool Live.

A longtime collaborator of the band, Adams previously directed a pair of concert films for the Murphys, and his credits also include live concert video productions for Foo Fighters.

And while the stream will be free, the band use the livestream to help raise money to keep the band and their team going during the extended lockdown of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Still Locked Down will feature a variety of fan favorites from DKM’s repertoire, as well as select songs from the band’s new studio album, due out soon. The stream is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, March 17 at 7:00 PM ET and will be streamed via www.DKMstream.com

“Instead of charging for tickets, we’re going to ‘pass the virtual hat’ so you can donate what you’d like to help support us in our efforts to keep paying our employees. When we did the first two free live streams for charity, our fans were super generous and we raised lots of money for good causes. But frankly, we’ve been out of work for over a year, so this one, we’ve gotta make about us. Of course, a portion will also go to charity, as always! ”

This isn’t the Murphys’ first swing at livestreaming and last May, they took over Boston’s iconic Fenway Park for a livestream performance with the band playing on the historic ballpark’s infield. The show, which featured a Jumbotron guest appearance from Bruce “The Boss” Springsteen, helped to raise $700,000-plus to benefit charities such as Boston Resiliency Fund, Feeding America®, and Habitat for Humanity, Greater Boston.