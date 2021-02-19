Steven Osborne, The Dudek Quartet Amsterdam, And The New World Symphony To Be Featured In The Library Of Congress’ Virtual Concert Series

(CelebrityAccess) — The Library of Congress announced the March schedule for its virtual concert series, including planned performances from the New World Symphony, pianist Steven Osborne and the Dudok Quartet Amsterdam.

The concerts, which are being presented entirely in an online format for the first time due to the pandemic, will be streamed via loc.gov/concerts, the Library’s YouTube channel and the Performing Arts at the Library of Congress Facebook page.

All events of the season are free, and tickets are not required.

The LOC’s spring season kicks off on March 12 with the New World Symphony with Conductor Michael Tilson Thomas, followed by performances from Scottish pianist Steven Osborne on March 19 and the Dudok Quartet Amsterdam on March 26.

Additional shows in the concert series will be announced in the coming months but will include a pair of chamber concerts by the MET Orchestra Musicians, a special trio program and interview featuring Library of Congress Jazz Scholar Terri Lyne Carrington, an homage to great female singers in soul and jazz by vocalist and pianist Kandace Springs and a replication of a salon evening featuring music from the court of Louis XIII by the French period orchestra Ensemble Correspondances.