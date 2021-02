On Tuesday night, the Promoter 101 team will broadcast live for the first time via Clubhouse, the audio-only drop-in chat social network.

Hosted By Emporium Presents’ Dan Steinberg & WORKS Entertainment’s Luke Pierce, the live session will feature guests: Degy Booking’s Ari Nisman, AGI’s Nick Storch, AEG Presents’ Amy Millhauser Morrison, and Pabst Theatre-Milwaukee’s Gary Witt.

The show kicks off February 23rd at 6:30 PM EST.

Direct Link: https://www.joinclubhouse.com/event/M6Ej7zpX