Report: Tiger Woods Hospitalized After Car Wreck

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Golf legend Tiger Woods was reportedly hospitalized following a serious car accident in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

According to TMZ, police responded to a single-car rollover near Rolling Hills Estates and the and Rancho Palos Verdes.

In a statement provided to TMZ, a rep for the Los Angeles County Sheriffs’ Department said:

“The vehicle was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard, at Blackhorse Road, when it crashed. The vehicle sustained major damage.”

“The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer, Eldrick ‘Tiger’ Woods,” the statement continued.

“Mr. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life’ by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries.”

Woods’ agent, ICM Partners’ Mark Steinberg told TMZ that Woods sustained multiple leg injuries and was currently undergoing surgery.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident. Woods was in Los Angeles to participate in the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at the Riviera Country Club in the Pacific Palisades, TMZ reported.