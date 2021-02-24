Loki Artist Group Takes A Stake In La Nuit Management

(CelebrityAccess) — Loki Artist Group, a financial services and investment vehicle for the entertainment industry, has made a strategic investment in Amsterdam-based La Nuit Management.

Through this new partnership, Loki Artist Group (led by founders Bob Murray, Zack Dekkaki and Ric Wake) will work with La Nuit and their mangement clients by providing investment capital, label and touring support, as well as identifying synergies with other Loki clients.

Founded in 2018 by Robert Tammens, La Nuit represents a client roster that includes Caius, PAEVE, Kid Honda, AEVION and EAUXMAR, the EDM artist who recently prodeuced the soundtrack for the marketing campaign for Apple’s new watch.

“We are looking forward to working with Zack and Bob as we continue to develop our artists and expand our growth opportunities on an international level,” said CEO Robert Tammens. “Their tremendous knowledge, experience and support will give us the ability to really work with the best artists in our industry.”

“As we grow our business internationally, we believe the best future for us remains to be investing in people like Robert and his vision,” added Loki Artist Group Co-Founder and CEO Bob Murray.