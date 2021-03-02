Another Planet Management Expands In Los Angeles With The Acquisition Of Telegraph Road Management

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Another Planet Management, the artist management division of Another Planet Entertainment, revealed plans to expand operations into the Los Angeles region with the acquisition of Telegraph Road Management.

Formed in 2018 by former East End Management veteran Laurence Freedman, Telegraph Road currently reps a roster that includes Billy Idol, Cherry Glazerr, and Miya Frolick, and co-managed Benmont Tench and Mike Campbell with East End Management’s Tony Dimitriades.

As part of the acquisition, Evan Bright, long-time East End/Telegraph Road manager, will also join Freedman at Another Planet.

With the addition of six clients represented by Telegraph Road, Another Planet Management’s roster expands to represent 15 artists from offices in San Francisco and now, Los Angeles. The roster includes GRAMMY nominated Tycho and Saint Sinner, Poolside, Amen Dunes, Madeline Kenney, Nap Eyes, Minna Choi as well as recently signed DRAMA and Brijean.

“We’re thrilled to be joining Another Planet, an independent, like-minded company I have long admired on a professional and personal level. Together we’ll create new opportunities to serve our clients, all of whom are world-class artists deserving of the finest team to support their endeavors,” said Freedman.

“For years I’ve known Laurence as a colleague and friend and over time he has become friendly with so many others here at APE. It’s a natural fit. I look forward to combining forces so that we can grow our portfolio of artists by attracting new talent,” added Dan Kasin, Another Planet Management General Manager who played a key role in brokering the deal.