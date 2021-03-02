Previously Undiscovered Footage Of Folk Legend Joni Mitchell And Graham Nash Comes To Light

SAN DIEGO (CelebrityAccess) — In an exclusive interview with CelebrityAccess’ senior writer Larry LeBlanc, David Peck, president of San Diego-based Reelin’ In The Years Productions & Photo Archive, revealed the discovery of previously unknown Joni Mitchell video footage, filmed in her hometown of Saskatoon Saskatchewan in March,1969.

“It’s footage of Joni at home with her mother and father,” says Peck in this week’s “In The Hot Seat” profile. “There’s footage of her being interviewed by a local reporter backstage….and at Sears signing autographs. There’s about 75 minutes of material, half of it has sound. You can’t even believe that you are seeing it because it is so intimate.

Peck declined to name the source of the vintage footage which also features Mitchell’s then boyfriend Graham Nash who had earlier left the Hollies. “I can’t tell you. But it has been sitting in a vault for 52 years. It is really great, great footage. It is one of those things that you find that you go, “I cannot believe that not only that this exists, but I can’t believe for 52 years nobody knew about it.”

Apparently, Mitchell is unaware of the footage. “I think she’s going to cry when she sees it,” predicts Peck.

Reelin’ In The Years Productions & Photo Archive’s consists of 30,000 hours of music footage, thousands of hours of in-depth interviews with some of the most important figures in popular culture, and a music photo archive containing over 200,000 images.

The company represents the rights to all of the music footage held by more than 50 television stations and independent archives throughout Europe, North America and Australia, and is able to license that material to all forms of media.