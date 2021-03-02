Byron Bay Bluesfest Reveals Last Minute Additions To The Lineup For 2021

BYRON BAY (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the Byron Bay Bluesfest announced a host of new headlining acts for the Australian music festival, including Pete Murray, Mark Seymour & The Undertow and Kate Ceberano.

Set for April 1st through April 5th, Bluesfest will take place at Byron Events Farm (formerly the Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm just 10 minutes north of Byron Bay.

When the gates open, Bluesfest will be the first major music festival to take place since the beginning of the pandemic.

“We can’t wait to be presenting Bluesfest in 4 weeks. Pinch me, my dream is coming true to see festivals occurring again in Australia,” said Bluesfest Festival Director Peter Noble, OAM.

Other artists announced for the 2021 lineup include Fiona Boyes & The Fortune Tellers, Lambros., Round Mountain Girls, The Regime, Electrik Lemonade, and Palm Valley.

According to the festival’s organizers, Bluesfest 2021 is rapidly on its way to a sellout, with tickets 85% sold, including Sunday, which has sold out completely.