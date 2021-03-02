Sony Music Publishing Launches In Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music Publishing has expanded into Indonesia with the launch of a new, regional office that will function as a standalone publishing company.

Sony Music Publishing Indonesia will collaborate with Sony Music Entertainment Indonesia to develop and promote Indonesian songwriters both locally and around the world, as well as developing new projects that will bring together international and Indonesian repertoire for local and worldwide audiences.

“We are delighted to launch in Indonesia,” said Guy Henderson, President, International, Sony Music Publishing. “As the first international publishing company to establish itself in the country we look forward to developing the careers of Indonesian songwriters, including domestically, across Asia and around the world. We also look forward to the many opportunities that this exciting and interesting market can create for our global roster of songwriters.”

To oversee the new publishing operation, Sony has named Anti Ariandini as general manager of the company. Ariandini brings over a decade of experience to her new post and got her start in the industry with as Publishing Country Manager at Universal Music in 1997 and then EMI Music Indonesia in 2004, where she worked until it closed in 2008.

More recently, she took a detour into technology, spending nearly four years as Country Manager at at Huawei Indonesia and Baidu Technology as Country Manager. In 2015, she founded Indonesia e-commerce association, idEA, after which she joined the Indonesia Fintech Association as General Secretary in 2019.

“SMPI will bring together the best of both worlds from SMP and SMEI,” added Ariandini. “Combining their expertise and reach enables us to provide a fantastic new offering for Indonesian songwriters and composers, including potential collaborations and co-writing projects. I’m excited about the upcoming projects and initiatives we will be announcing in the coming months.”