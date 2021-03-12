(Hypebot) — Spotify is testing price increased on several of its most popular plans.

We knew that Spotify had tested price increases in its home Scandinavian market where music streaming and Spotify dominate.

But now comes word that Spotify is testing price increases in the UK as well.

The test was discovered by Alex Hern, the UK Technology Editor at The Guardian after a consumer survey was sent out to Spotify’s UK users.

New prices for the Premium Individual, Duo, and Family plans of £10.99, £14.99, and £19.99, respectively up from £9.99, £12.99, and £14.99 now.