Grammy Viewership Down By 50% In 2021 In Early Ratings

(CelebrityAccess) — Viewership for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards was off sharply from last year, with just 8.8 million viewers tuning in to the three-and-a-half-hour broadcast, according to Nielsen time zone-adjusted fast national ratings for Sunday, March 14.

That’s less than half the viewership for the Grammys in 2020, which was watched by more than 16.5 million fans.

However, the Grammys still dominated ratings for the night, finishing on top in key demos (2.6 in adults 25-54, 2.1 in adults 18-49 and 1.5 in adults 18-34) according to CBS.

As well, CBS was quick to note that the 63rd annual Grammys attracted the largest primetime audience for any awards show during the current 2020-2021.

Streaming was also a growth area for the Grammys this year with aggregate livestreams across CBS.com, the CBS app and Paramount+ up by 83% over 2020.

The Grammys also remained a force on social media, topping trend lists for more than 18 hours and generating 77 billion potential impressions.