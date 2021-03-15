CMA Launches Food Drive In Nashville To Support Musically Fed

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — On Monday, the Country Music Association kicked off a week-long donation drive to support Musically Fed, which is providing essential relief for live music and event industry workers during the extended coronavirus shutdown.

For the week of Monday, March 15 through Friday, March 19th, the CMA invites people in the Nashville region to drop much needed donations of non-perishable food and household essentials which can be dropped off in the alley behind CMA’s offices via scheduled car drive throughs.

Individuals may also purchase goods from Musically Fed’s Amazon Wishlist through March 19 to arrive at CMA during the week of the drive. Select “Country Music Association, c/o FOOD DRIVE’s Gift registry” as the shipping address.

Items needed include (non-perishable) food items such as dried pasta and sauce, crackers, canned fruits, canned vegetables, rice, peanut butter, oatmeal, canned meat and nuts, as well as toothpaste, dish soap, hand soap, laundry detergent, body wash, shaving cream, paper towels and toilet paper.

The donation drive, which is part of the CMA’s ongoing Music Industry Covid Support (MICS), which is funded through a $3 million long-term COVID-19 commitment that began in early 2020. Additional nonprofit investments through the MICS initiative include Music Health Alliance, MusiCares, Notes for Notes, Porter’s Call, The Store and Touring Professionals Alliance Kitchen.

Musically Fed typically works with artists, promoters, management and venues to donate unused backstage meals to community organizations that feed the homeless, hungry and food insecure. The organization stepped up during the pandemic to lend a hand to people in the industry whose livelihoods have been impacted by the extended shutdown of the live events industry.