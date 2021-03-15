Spotify
8 Spotify Stats That May Make You Rethink Your Career In Music

(Hypebot) — Stats shared by Spotify over the last few weeks show just how difficult it is to build an audience and a career in music.

The sheer vastness of the content available already makes “getting above the noise” incredibly difficult, but it’s getting more daunting by the day.

  1. 60,000 – the number of tracks uploaded to Spotify every day
  2. 70 million – the number of tracks currently available on Spotify
  3. 4.5 billion – the number of Spotify playlists
  4. 50,000 – the hours of content uploaded to Spotify daily
  5. 5 years – the length of time it would take you to listen to the content uploaded to Spotify in a single day.
  6. 2 million – the number of podcasts vying for attention on Spotify
  7. 8 million – the number of creators on the platform
  8. 50 million – the number of creators Spotify predicts will be on the platform by 2025
