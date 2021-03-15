Netflix’s Drama The Mank Leads The 2021 Oscar Noms

(CelebrityAccess) — The nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards were announced on Monday with the Netflix drama “Mank” leading the charge with 10 picks, including for best picture.

The film, which loosely recounts Herman J. Mankiewicz’s development of the screenplay for Orson Welles’ legendary film “Citizen Kane” was directed by David Fincher, and stars Gary Oldman, Tom Burke, Amanda Seyfried, and Lily Collins.

The nominations for Best Picture also include “The Father,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Minari,” “Nomadland,” “Promising Young Woman,” “Sound of Metal,” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.″

Riz Ahmed, Gary Oldman, Chadwick Boseman, Anthony Hopkins, and Steven Yeun all picked up nods for Actor in a Leading Role, while Viola Davis, Andra Day, Vanessa Kirby, Frances McDormand, and Carey Mulligan, are all in the running for Actress in a Leading Role.

This year’s awards gala has been delayed due to the pandemic and is set to air Sunday, April 25, on ABC.