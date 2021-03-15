New Zealand’s Six60 Set To Perform In Front Of 50,000 Fans At Eden Park

AUCKLAND, NZ (CelebrityAccess) — New Zealand rock legends Six60 announced plans to play their first-ever concert at Auckland’s 50,000-capacity Eden Park Stadium.

Set for April 24th, the concert will be the biggest live event to take place in New Zealand since the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year.

New Zealand has seen very little impact from COVID-19 and Six60 have been taking advantage in the lull in international touring to perform major shows across New Zealand, including a performance at Waitangi Sports Grounds in front of 20,000 maskless fans in January.

“It’s no secret that SIX60 have wanted to play Eden Park for some time now”, said Six60’s frontman, Matiu Walters in a statement announcing the Eden Park show.

“We always felt that it was important a kiwi band should play the first show at our national stadium,” he continued, adding, “Because of the hard work that New Zealand has done as a community we’re in the privileged position to be able to perform to an audience of this size. It’s a great reward, we’re stoked that it’s become a reality and it’s a real honour to bring our show to the garden of Eden. We can’t wait.”