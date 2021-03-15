Pan Am Indie Summit
Breaking News Conference News Industry News Label News

Merlin & Distrokid To Sponsor The First Annual Pan Am Indie Summit

Ian CourtneyPosted on by Ian Courtney  Contact Me
46 0

(CelebrityAccess) — Indie trade groups Merlin and Distrokid are teaming up to sponsor the inaugural edition of Pan Am Indie Summit, a new trade conference for the independent music sector.

Set for April 15th, the summit, which will be held virtually this year, will feature a full day-long slate of panels, presentations, and one-on-one networking meetings.

Jointly organized by A2IM (USA), ABMI (Brazil), A.S.I.Ar (Argentina), CIMA (Canada), IMICHILE (Chile), and WIN (global), participants will have the opportunity to engage with various trade organizations in the western hemisphere, meet other business owners through one-on-one networking meetings, and gain insights into the various markets across the Americas.

However, to virtually attend the event, you must be a member of the one of the above trade organizations. If you are not a member of an association and would like to attend, please contact your local association.

The full lineup for the event will be announced in the coming days, organizers said.

Subscribe to CelebrityAccess Here

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post