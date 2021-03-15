Merlin & Distrokid To Sponsor The First Annual Pan Am Indie Summit

(CelebrityAccess) — Indie trade groups Merlin and Distrokid are teaming up to sponsor the inaugural edition of Pan Am Indie Summit, a new trade conference for the independent music sector.

Set for April 15th, the summit, which will be held virtually this year, will feature a full day-long slate of panels, presentations, and one-on-one networking meetings.

Jointly organized by A2IM (USA), ABMI (Brazil), A.S.I.Ar (Argentina), CIMA (Canada), IMICHILE (Chile), and WIN (global), participants will have the opportunity to engage with various trade organizations in the western hemisphere, meet other business owners through one-on-one networking meetings, and gain insights into the various markets across the Americas.

However, to virtually attend the event, you must be a member of the one of the above trade organizations. If you are not a member of an association and would like to attend, please contact your local association.

The full lineup for the event will be announced in the coming days, organizers said.