Afrobeat Icon Seun Kuti Signs With Knitting Factory Management

(CelebrityAccess) — Knitting Factory Management, the artist management division of the venue and concert company Knitting Factory Entertainment, announced the signing of musician, producer, and bandleader Seun Kuti.

“Seun Kuti, like his father Fela, is more than just a musician or composer. He is an artist who speaks truth to power and won’t compromise his values or beliefs” said manager Aaron Johnson. “Being a part of Seun’s team is an honor and I’m excited for all the projects he has in the works, from albums with Egypt 80 to collaborations with other artists, Seun has a lot to show the world.”

Kuti is descended from musical royalty and is the youngest son of the late Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti. Seun began performing with his father when he was just nine years old and joined the band at the tender age of twelve.

He assumed leadership of the band Egypt 80 following his father’s passing in 1997 and has led it ever since.

Kuti joins an artist roster at KFM that currently includes the recently signed spoken word and recording artist, actor and fashion icon Saul Williams; !!! (often pronounced “chk chk chk”); Bedouine; Fela! The Concert; Jontavious Willis; Jose Gonzalez, Junip; Kendra Morris; The Knitts; Lady Wray; Lee Fields and the Expressions; Moon Kissed; Pokey LaFarge, and Y La Bamba.

“The Kuti family are part of Knitting Factory’s DNA; they are synonymous with our brand. We’re looking forward to expanding opportunities for Seun Kuti wherever we can find them, which we expect, will be everywhere,” said KFE’s CEO Morgan Margolis

“I am very happy to be a part of the Knitting Factory family again. Feels like home,” Kuti added.