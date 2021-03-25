Rising Country Duo After Midtown Signs With CAA

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Creative Artists Agency has signed the up-and-coming country music duo After Midtown for worldwide representation in all areas of their career.

The duo, which consists of singer-songwriters Adam Ernst and Michael Rotundo, joined forces after toiling as solo artists and scored a hit with their debut single “Boys Like Us.”

After Midtown is managed by a partnership that includes The Core Entertainment’s Kevin “Chief” Zaruk and Simon Tikhman, as well as 10th Street Entertainment’s Scott Frazier and Chris Nilsson.

Last year, After Midtown signed a publishing deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing Nashville, which has since been recast as Sony Music Publishing.

After Midtown is preparing for the release of their forthcoming EP Don’t Give Away The Ending, which is due on your favorite streaming platform on Friday.