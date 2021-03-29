The 2021 Edition Of The Shambhala Music Festival Has Been Canceled

NELSON, B.C. (CelebrityAccess) — For the second year in a row, Canada’s Shambhala Music Festival has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement published to the festival’s social media on Monday, organizers cited ongoing public health concerns, the border closure between the U.S. and Canada and an announcement earlier this month from a provincial public health official that made it clear the event could not proceed.

“It is with a heavy heart we must announce the postponement of this year’s edition of Shambhala Music Festival. We were prepared to go to great lengths to make this year’s festival a reality despite the many obstacles. However, in light of the ongoing public health order, border closures and the announcement from British Columbia Public Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry on March 18, 2021, it has become clear that proceeding in 2021 is not possible. Like you, we are more than ready for live music to return, but there are still too many unknowns right now,” organizers said.

The statement continued to note that planning for the 2022 return of the festival was already underway and urged fans to hold on to their tickets for the event’s return next year.

“The return of Shambhala in 2022 will be truly spectacular and a special event for our Family. If you do not already hold a ticket to what will surely be the party of the decade, make sure to sign up for our e-newsletter for updates. We thank you for your continued support, it means the world to us. We miss all of our guests, crew, artists, and vendors deeply. Until we are together again, take forth the spirit of Shambhala: love one another, embrace our differences, dance like no one’s watching, express yourself and always, be kind,” organizers added.

The electronic music festival, which debuted in 1998, takes place in non-plague years at the Salmo River Ranch, near Nelson, B.C. with seven performance stages. The festival is one of Canada’s oldest and largest electronic music events.