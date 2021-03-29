Alabama Shakes Drummer Steven William Johnson Facing Child Abuse Charges

ATHENS, Alabama (CelebrityAccess) — The drummer for the Grammy Award-winning blues rock band Alabama Shakes has been arrested and is facing charges of child abuse.

According to local media, including WHNT News 19, Steven William Johnson, 35, was indicted by a Limestone County Grand Jury on charges of willful torture, willful abuse, and cruelly beating or otherwise willfully maltreating a child under the age of 18.

The Limestone county sheriff’s office in Limestone County, Alabama, told Rolling Stone that Johnson was arrested on March 24th and taken to a county jail with bail set at $21,500.

It is unclear who the child Johnson was alleged to have abused is. In March 2020, Johnson pleaded guilty to violating a domestic violence protection order filed by his ex-wife, who claimed he threatened and choked her in 2018 amid a divorce that concluded three years of marriage.

Johnson was hit with a one-year suspended prison sentence and 24 months of probation in that case.

The Alabama Shakes are currently on hiatus while the band’s singer, Brittany Howard, explores a solo career.