Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, and Tim McGraw Lead The Lineup For Tortuga Music Festival’s 2021 Return

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL (CelebrityAccess) — Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, and Tim McGraw have been announced as headliners for the 2021 return of the Tortuga Music Festival.

Set for November 12-14 at Ft. Lauderdale Beach Park, the Tortuga Music Festival will also feature performances by Cole Swindell, Lee Brice, Jon Pardi, Billy Currington, Tracy Lawrence, Jimmie Allen, and LoCash among others.

As well, while the festival’s primary focus is country music, some non-country fare has also been announced for the 2021 lineup, including Canadian rockers Barenaked Ladies; Florida rappers Pitbull and Vanilla Ice; and reggae artist Hirie, among others.

For 2021, Tortuga will continue to work with their partners, the Rock The Ocean Foundation to increase public awareness about the issues impacting the world’s oceans and to support scientific research, education, and ocean conservation initiatives.

To date, the festival has helped to raise more than $2 million through ticket sales and donations to support Rock the Ocean’s mission.