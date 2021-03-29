This Week’s Promoter 101 Storytellers To Feature Legendary Tour Manager Stuart Ross

Veteran tour manager and talent exec Stuart Ross will be featured on this week’s Promoter 101 Storytellers.

For the week’s episode, Ross will sit down with host Dan “Steiny” Steinberg to share stories and insights from his long career as a veteran tour manager and festival promoter.

Ross is best known as the longtime tour manager of the legendary recording artist Tom Waits but has worn many hats in the live events industry.

Said hats include Chief Operating Officer for Goldenvoice/AEG’s festival division and spent almost a decade at Red Light Management, where he oversaw touring, festivals as well as the careers of clients.

As well, Ross played a significant role in the launch of the Event Safety Alliance, and currently services as a founding member of the organization.

Ross got his start in the industry as part of the team that launched the iconic Lollapalooza Festival in 1991 and has the singular distinction of having attended every single Lollapalooza tour show.

Ross and Steinberg go live with the Promoter 101 Storytellers on social media app Clubhouse starting on at 9:30PM EST, 6:30 PM PST on Tuesday, March 30th.

For more information, or to tune in when the show goes live, check here: https://www.joinclubhouse.com/event/PYl732wn