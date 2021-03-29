Dead Can Dance Announce Rescheduled North American Run For Fall 2021

(CelebrityAccess) — The third time is (hopefully) the charm for the Australian post-punk/darkwave duo Dead Can Dance, who have re-rescheduled their North American run for the autumn of 2021.

The tour, which was originally planned for the Spring of 2020, then pushed back until the spring of 2021, is now slated to get underway on October 1st at the San Diego Civic Center in California.

Additional dates are scheduled through the month, including stops at the Anthem in Washington D.C., The Masonic in San Fran, and New York’s Radio City Music Hall, before the tour wraps on Oct 2th at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle.

For the band’s Vancouver show, the venue was changed from the Orpheum Theatre, originally set for May 2, to the Queen Elizabeth Theatre on October 23rd. Ticket holders for that show will receive a separate email with details on their new seats.

The tour will mark the group’s 40th anniversary and will feature a retrospective of the band’s catalog from their eponymously named 1984 debut to 2018’s Dionysus.