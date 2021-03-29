The Sakamoto Agency And Grassroots Promotions Team Up To Launch GPS Promotions

(CelebrityAccess) — Canadian booking agency and live event company Sakamoto Agency and U.S. radio promotion, marketing and management company Grassroots Promotion have partnered to launch a new radio and online promotions company, GPS Promotions.

The new venture will be based in Canada but service both the U.S. and Canadian markets on behalf of new and established country artists.

As well, GPS Promotions will collaborate with Grassroots for promotion in primary and secondary US markets as well as additional marketing and promotional expertise.

“We are excited to be bringing our unique and proactive promotion perspective and experience to helping Canadian artists widen their fan base and opportunities,” said Grassroots co-founding managing partner Nancy Tunick.

Veteran Canadian industry exec Tera Lee Flaman will oversee the new venture from Alberta. With a long career in the music industry Flaman has a resume that includes CCMA-nominated artist; radio personality and five-time CCMA On-Air Personality of the Year; and producer for all 8 CCMA’s Legends Show plus the 3 most recent Country Music Alberta Awards shows.

She has worked with artists at every stage of their careers, including Gord Bamford, Nice Horse, Ryan Langlois, The Prairie States and more.

“Having the opportunity to collaborate with Nancy Tunick and the acclaimed team from GrassRoots, and Canadian artist AND broadcasting veteran Tera Lee Flaman on launching GPS here in Canada, not only meets but exceeds the vision I had for this expansion of our artist services,” says Sakamoto Agency’s VP Paul Biro. “Here at Sakamoto Agency we will contribute the sensibility that comes with being promoters and artist advocates to GPS Promotion, and our collective team will work with all the data to strategically assist artists in meeting their full potential.”