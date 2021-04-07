Eric Church Announces Plans For A North American Arena Tour For 2021

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Country singer-songwriter Eric Church announced plans for the Gather Again Tour, a major North American arena run that kicks off later this year.

The tour, which is scheduled to get underway on September 17th at Rupp Arena in Lexington, runs through the Autumn of 2021 through the Winter and into the early Spring of 2022 before wrapping at Gila River Arena in Glendale, AZ, on May 14th, 2022.

“I’m happy to announce the Gather Again tour will be coming to a city near you. I cannot wait to get back on the road and play live music again for good friends,” Church said.

The 55-show tour will be preceded by some potentially ambitious festival shows this summer that include the Carolina Country Music Fest on June 11, the Pendleton Whisky Music Festival on July 10; Cheyenne Frontier Days on July 29th; Big Valley Jamboree on July 31st; The Boots & Hearts Festival on August 8th; the Jas Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience on September 4th; and Country Thunder Florida on September 11.

Tickets for the tour go on sale May 7th at 10 a.m. local time.

The list of announced Gather Again tourdates

September 17, 2021 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

September 18, 2021 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

September 24, 2021 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

September 25, 2021 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

October 1, 2021 – Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center

October 2, 2021 – Winnepeg, Manitoba @ Bell MTS Place

October 8, 2021 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

October 9, 2021 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

October 15, 2021 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

October 17, 2021 – Florence, AZ @ Country Thunder West

October 22, 2021 – Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome

October 23, 2021 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ SaskTel Centre

October 29, 2021 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

October 30, 2021 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

November 12, 2021 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

November 13, 2021 – Evansville, IN @ Ford Center

December 3, 2021 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena

December 4, 2021 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

December 10, 2021 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

December 11, 2021 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

December 17, 2021 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

December 18, 2021 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

January 7, 2022 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

January 8, 2022 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

January 14, 2022 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

January 15, 2022 – Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre

January 21, 2022 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

January 22, 2022 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

February 4, 2022 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

February 5, 2022 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

February 11, 2022 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha

February 12, 2022 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

February 18, 2022 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

Feb 19, 2022 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

February 25, 2022 – Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum

February 26, 2022 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

March 4, 2022 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

March 5, 2022 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

March 11, 2022 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

March 12, 2022 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

March 18, 2022 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

March 19, 2022 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

March 25, 2022 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC

March 26, 2022 – Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

April 1, 2022 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

April 2, 2022 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

April 8, 2022 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

April 9, 2022 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

April 15, 2022 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

April 16, 2022 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

April 29, 2022 – Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena

April 30, 2022 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

May 6, 2022 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

May 7, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

May 11, 2022 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

May 13, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

May 14, 2022 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

May 21, 2022 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden