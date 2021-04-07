Eric Church Announces Plans For A North American Arena Tour For 2021

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Country singer-songwriter Eric Church announced plans for the Gather Again Tour, a major North American arena run that kicks off later this year.
The tour, which is scheduled to get underway on September 17th at Rupp Arena in Lexington, runs through the Autumn of 2021 through the Winter and into the early Spring of 2022 before wrapping at Gila River Arena in Glendale, AZ, on May 14th, 2022.
“I’m happy to announce the Gather Again tour will be coming to a city near you. I cannot wait to get back on the road and play live music again for good friends,” Church said.
The 55-show tour will be preceded by some potentially ambitious festival shows this summer that include the Carolina Country Music Fest on June 11, the Pendleton Whisky Music Festival on July 10; Cheyenne Frontier Days on July 29th; Big Valley Jamboree on July 31st; The Boots & Hearts Festival on August 8th; the Jas Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience on September 4th; and Country Thunder Florida on September 11.
Tickets for the tour go on sale May 7th at 10 a.m. local time.
The list of announced Gather Again tourdates
September 17, 2021 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
September 18, 2021 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
September 24, 2021 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
September 25, 2021 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
October 1, 2021 – Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center
October 2, 2021 – Winnepeg, Manitoba @ Bell MTS Place
October 8, 2021 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
October 9, 2021 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
October 15, 2021 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
October 17, 2021 – Florence, AZ @ Country Thunder West
October 22, 2021 – Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome
October 23, 2021 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ SaskTel Centre
October 29, 2021 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena
October 30, 2021 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
November 12, 2021 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
November 13, 2021 – Evansville, IN @ Ford Center
December 3, 2021 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena
December 4, 2021 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
December 10, 2021 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
December 11, 2021 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
December 17, 2021 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
December 18, 2021 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
January 7, 2022 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
January 8, 2022 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
January 14, 2022 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
January 15, 2022 – Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre
January 21, 2022 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
January 22, 2022 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
February 4, 2022 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
February 5, 2022 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
February 11, 2022 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha
February 12, 2022 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
February 18, 2022 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
Feb 19, 2022 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
February 25, 2022 – Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum
February 26, 2022 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
March 4, 2022 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
March 5, 2022 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
March 11, 2022 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
March 12, 2022 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
March 18, 2022 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center
March 19, 2022 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center
March 25, 2022 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC
March 26, 2022 – Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
April 1, 2022 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
April 2, 2022 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
April 8, 2022 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
April 9, 2022 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
April 15, 2022 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
April 16, 2022 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
April 29, 2022 – Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena
April 30, 2022 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
May 6, 2022 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
May 7, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
May 11, 2022 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
May 13, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
May 14, 2022 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
May 21, 2022 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden