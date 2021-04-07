Cooper Anstett And Anthony Manker Launch Rebranded Management Venture Group Projects

(CelebrityAccess) — Veteran talent managers Cooper Anstett and Anthony Manker have teamed up to launch their rebranded management company, Group Projects, aimed at bolstering the careers of independent artists.

The new venture, which originally launched in 2019 as BVA, has been rebranded as group projects and relaunched with a roster that includes Jake Scott, Josh Kerr, Josie Dunne, and Paco Versailles.

Initially founded with little fanfare in May of 2019 as BVA, the company expanded in 2020 behind the success of Jake Scott who was gaining a reputation with fans through monthly releases of music. The company also expanded in 2020 with the addition of flamenco-dance duo Paco Versailles and Grammy-Award-winning writer and producer Josh Kerr, and in partnership with Red Light Management, pop artist Josie Dunne.

Prior to launching Group Projects, Cooper Anstett collaborated with artist management firm Starstruck Entertainment, overseeing digital strategy for artists such as Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and others.

Anthony Manker previously held the position of VP of Artist Development at Starstruck Entertainment in Nashville where in his role as the head of Starstruck’s in-house record label, he worked with artists such as Caroline Kole, John King, Cale Dodds, Emily Ann Roberts, and Maggie Rose.

“I couldn’t be more excited for the year our roster has ahead. Through dedication, consistency, and patience we want to showcase the power of a strategy that is not looking for home runs but rather base hits that ultimately lead to greater discovery & growth.”