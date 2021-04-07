Cat Kreidich Named President Of WMG’s ADA

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Cat Kreidich has been promoted to the role of President at ADA Worldwide, Warner Music Group’s independent label and artist services division.

Kreidich, who joined ADA as EVP at the end of last year, will be based in ADA’s New York headquarters and will report directly to Max Lousada, CEO, Warner Recorded Music.

In her new role, Kreidich will take on oversight of ADA, as well as other of WMG’s independent music touchpoints, including Asylum label, and Level – WMG’s platform for unsigned artists.

Kreidich came to ADA from Sony Music and its The Orchard division, where for more than a decade she held senior roles posts in a number of areas, strategic, and operating leadership. She’s stepping into a role vacated by longtime WMG vet Eliah Seton, who is stepping down after more than a decade with the label group.

“Championing the indie community is in my blood; it’s what has guided my career over the last two decades, and I’m honored to shape the future of this space with a powerhouse like ADA. Building on the great foundation and world-class teams that Eliah has put in place, I’m focused on leaning into our insights to find new and disruptive ways to magnify the visions of music-makers and creators across the globe. I want to thank Max for this great opportunity,” Kreidich said.

Seton added, “Cat’s an absolute superstar. I’m so happy to welcome her into this critical role for WMG’s future, and I’ll be cheering her on as she takes the company to even greater heights. It’s a bittersweet moment as I leave my Warner family, full of gratitude and pride in all that we’ve accomplished together, but I look forward to what’s ahead and sharing my next chapter with everyone very soon. I want to thank Len, Steve, and Max for the extraordinary opportunities they have afforded me.”