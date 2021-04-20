The Estate Of The Notorious B.I.G. Signs With WME’s Legends Group

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Following the launch of WME’s new estate and brand management division, Legends Group, the agency announced it has signed a management deal with Ms. Voletta Wallace and the family of the Estate of the rapper Notorious B.I.G.

Considered one of the greatest rappers of all time, the Notorious B.I.G. was nominated for four Grammy Awards during his all too short career.

Signed to Uptown Records by Sean “Puffy” Combs on the strength of a demo tape, B.I.G. languished on the label until Combs split and launched Bad Boy Records.

Once on Bad Boy, Biggie released just two studio albums before his untimely death in 1997, including 1994’s Ready To Die which went 6x platinum and the portentiously named Life After Death, which was diamond certified by the RIAA and which was released just days after he was killed.

Since then, multiple posthumous releases have been issued, including “Born Again” (1999), “Duets: The Final Chapter” (2005), which collectively have racked up more than 5 billion streams worldwide.