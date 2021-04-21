Wasserman Completes Paradigm Acquisition, Launches Wasserman Music

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — A month after news of the sale broke, Wasserman announced the completion of its acquisition of the North American music assets of Paradigm Talent which has been relaunched as Wasserman Music.

The new music division will be operated as part of the Wasserman Agency and will be led by Casey Wasserman, grandson of agency founder Lew Wasserman, along with his existing executive management team, and a seasoned group of executive agents.

Former Paradigm vets Marty Diamond, Jonathan Levine, Jackie Nalpant, Sam Hunt, Corrie Martin, Lee Anderson, and Matt Rodriguez will focus continue to lead the business on a day-to-day basis, while Tom Windish, Joe Rosenberg, and Lori Feldman will provide business development, operational, and marketing support, as well as expertise and connectivity in operating and integrating all branded entertainment.

As launch, the new music division represents some of the biggest names in music, including Billie Eilish, Kenny Chesney, Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, The Lumineers, Dave Matthews, Phish, Ed Sheeran, Sturgill Simpson, Old Dominion, Casey Musgraves, Run The Jewels, Brandi Carlile, Black Pumas, Tash Sultana, Skrillex, and ODESZA, among others.

According to Wasserman, the new music division will launch with 130 employees and a “strong” balance sheet with plans to “assertively” expand as the music industry recovers from its COVID-19 hibernation.

Wasserman also touted the company’s analytic and business intelligence technology, including proprietary data, performance sentiment, brand and business health and impact, and other strategic marketing and technology approaches that can amplify its existing marketing offerings to brands looking to connect with consumers through the company’s music and sports programs.

“I have worked side-by-side with this remarkable group of people to build a blueprint for success and I am continually impressed with their tenacity and care for both their clients and the business. But most important is our shared commitment to cultivating a culture of forward progress so this new business appropriately reflects the artists and fans we serve,” said Wasserman. “This is a dynamic opportunity to create new collaborations between the family of brands and talent that Wasserman currently represents in a meaningful and impactful way, and I am excited to get started.”

Wasserman was represented by Sullivan & Cromwell LLP and Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as Wasserman’s exclusive financial advisor.

Paradigm was represented by Venable LLP.