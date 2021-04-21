The Truth Behind Apple Music’s Higher Payouts Plus 5 Key Takeaways From Its Open Letter To Artists

(Hypebot) — In an open letter to artists, Apple Music shared that it pays artists about $0.01 per stream, far more than rival Spotify.

But Apple Music’s superior per-stream payments don’t come because it gives labels and artists a better deal than Spotify. In fact, the formula that Apple Music uses to pay creators and labels is almost exactly the same as that Spotify uses for its paid subscribers.

Higher payouts come because of differences between users of Apple Music and those who use Spotify.

Spotify has a free ad-supported tier and Apple Music only has paid subscribers. Ad-supported users contribute far less to royalty payments as well to Spotify’s bottom line.

It’s also long been believed that the average Apple Music subscriber listens to less music than the average Spotify user.

Many Apple Music subscribers chose the service because come’s preloaded on their phone and other Apple products. Downloading, using, and paying for Spotify is a conscious choice often made by a more serious fan of music.

Apple’s letter also only refers to individual plans and did not break down how much it pays for streams on Family or on other discounted plans.