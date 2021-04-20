The Foo Fighters Reschedule Europe For 2022

(CelebrityAccess) — The Foo Fighters have joined the growing list of bands who have postponed their 2021 touring plans until next year.

On Monday, the band announced that their upcoming European dates, which were scheduled to get underway on June 12th in Milan, will now take place starting at Milan’s I-Days on June 12, 2022.

“We look forward to seeing you at the new dates & can’t wait to be able to play for you. Tickets will remain valid for ALL rescheduled shows. For more information on your specific show, please visit the original point of purchase,” a statement from the band said.

While most of the Foos dates have been rescheduled, their performance at Waldbühne in Berlin has yet to be rescheduled.

The full list of rescheduled shows

June 12 Milan, Italy – IDays

June 16 Valencia, Spain – Ciudad de Las Artes y Las Ciencias

June 18 Lison, Portugal – Rock in Rio Lisbon

June 22 Nimes, France – Festival de Nimes

June 23 Nimes, France – Festival de Nimes