Chad Hilligus Named Executive Director At The Gallo Center For the Arts

MODESTO, CA (CelebrityAccess) — The Gallo Center For the Arts announced that Chad Hilligus has been named as the performing arts center’s new executive director, effective July 23rd.

Hilligus will succeed longtime director Lynn Dickerson, who announced plans to retire from her leadership role at the 1,200-capacity performing arts center.

“After a nationwide search, our board and its search committee are thrilled that a candidate of Chad’s background and talent will be taking the helm of the center. Obviously replacing Lynn was a daunting task, but thanks to a comprehensive selection process we believe Chad is the right person to follow her. As sad as we are to see Lynn retire, we are excited for the future with Mr. Hilligus,” said Gallo Center board chair Evan Porges.

Hilligus comes to his new role at the Gallo from Performance Santa Fe, a multivenue performing arts organization in New Mexico where he has served as executive and artistic director since 2019.

His resume also includes a five year role as director of major gifts at the non-profit McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert, California, where he also oversaw programming, contract negotiations, and talent acquisition, as well as budgeting and special event production.

He also toured as a performing artist for three years with The Ten Tenors.

“I am extremely honored and beyond thrilled to be joining the Gallo Center family,” said Hilligus. “This is an exciting time for the center as we move confidently toward reopening and, in many ways, reintroducing ourselves to the community. I look forward to continuing the highly respected legacy that

Lynn and her extraordinary staff have built as we seek new and innovative ways to serve our patrons.”