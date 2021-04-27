Grimes Leads The Nominees For Canada’s 20th Annual Independent Music Awards

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian Music Week announced the nominations for the 20th annual Independent Music Awards, with Grimes, Half Moon Run, City And Colour, Hannah Georgas, and July Talk all in the running for album of the year.
International pop star Grimes received four nominations, including album and artist of the year, as well as electronic group, and video of the year.
Production/DJ duo DVBBS, rock singer JJ Wilde, and hip-hop duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids all received three picks each
Presented by distiller Jim Beam, the 20th Annual Jim Beam® INDIE Awards will take place virtually this year and will be streamed Sunday May 30, featuring recordings shot live from Toronto’s newly revamped El Mocambo.
The awards gala will be hosted by Josie Dye of INDIE88 and will feature performances by: 2021 nominees July Talk, Sam Roberts Band, Half Moon Run and Monowhales, with special guests Walk Off The Earth, Iskwē and Tom Wilson, plus the winners of the 2020 Jim Beam® National Talent Search CZN.
The 2021 Jim Beam® INDIE Awards Nominees are:
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
City and Colour – A Pill for Loneliness
Grimes – Miss Anthropocene
Half Moon Run – A Blemish in the Great Light
Hannah Georgas – All That Emotion
July Talk – Pray For It
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Grimes – Miss Anthropocene
Lido Pimienta – Miss Colombia
Sarah Harmer – Are You Gone
The Glorious Sons – Pink Motel (Live from Richardson Stadium)
William Prince – Reliever
COUNTRY ARTIST/GROUP OR DUO OF THE YEAR
Hunter Brothers – Silver Lining
Madeline Merlo – Dear Me
Nice Horse – Cowgirl
The Dead South – Sugar & Joy
Tim Hicks – No Truck Song
ELECTRONIC/DANCE ARTIST/GROUP OR DUO OF THE YEAR
DVBBS – Tinted Eyes (feat. blackbear & 24kGoldn)
Frank Walker – Only When It Rains (with Astrid S)
Grimes – Miss Anthropocene
Loud Luxury – Like Gold
Lucky Rose – Help w. Jason Walker
FRANCOPHONE ARTIST/GROUP OR DUO OF THE YEAR
Andee – Case départ
Charlotte Cardin – Passive Aggressive
Klô Pelgag – Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs
Léa Jarry – L’heure d’été
Sarahmée – Irréversible
GROUP OR DUO OF THE YEAR
DVBBS – Tinted Eyes feat. blackbear & 24kGoldn
Half Moon Run – A Blemish in the Great Light
Moscow Apartment – Better Daughter
Neon Dreams – Happiness of Tomorrow
Sam Roberts Band – All of Us
The Dirty Nil – Fuck Art
HIP HOP/RAP/R&B ARTIST/GROUP OR DUO OF THE YEAR
Cartel Madras – Age of the Goonda
Mike Shabb – Life is Short
Notifi – Close to You
Shad – Bun Babylon ft. Braveboy
Snotty Nose Rez Kids – TRAPLINE
Terell Safadi – Champagne in the Morning
INDIGENOUS ARTIST/GROUP OR DUO OF THE YEAR
Buffy Sainte-Marie – Hey Little Rockabye
Crystal Shawanda – Church House Blues
Julian Taylor – The Ridge
Riit – ataataga
Snotty Nose Rez Kids – TRAPLINE
POP ARTIST/GROUP OR DUO OF THE YEAR
Delaney Jane – Dirty Pretty Things
Felix Cartal – Happy Hour
GUS – Miss You
Loud Luxury – Like Gold: Loud Luxury and Frank Walker feat. Stephen Puth
Shawn Hook – Take Me Home
Virginia To Vegas – Hartland St.
ROCK/METAL/PUNK/ALTERNATIVE ARTIST/GROUP OR DUO OF THE YEAR
JJ Wilde – Ruthless
July Talk – Pray For It
MONOWHALES – RWLYD (Really Wanna Let You Down)
PUP – This Place Sucks Ass
The Dirty Nil – Fuck Art
The Glorious Sons – Pink Motel (Live from Richardson Stadium)
SONG OF THE YEAR – Presented by CMRRA (the Canadian Musical Reproduction Rights Agency Ltd.)
City and Colour – Strangers
Composer – Dallas Green
DVBBS – Tinted Eyes feat. blackbear & 24kGoldn
Composers – Andrew James Bullimore – Christian Michael Dold – Golden Landis Von Jones – Matthew Tyler Musto Benjamin Shubert
JJ Wilde – The Rush
Composers – Frederik Thaae – Jillian Dowding
Jonathan Roy – Keeping Me Alive
Composers – Jonathan Roy – Brian Howes – Jason Van Poederooyen
Charlotte Cardin – Passive Aggressive
Composers – Charlotte Cardin – Jason Brando O Farrell Ciciola – Connor Siedel – Marc Andre Gilbert
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Grimes “Delete Forever”
JJ Wilde “Best Boy”
Jonathan Roy “Keeping Me Alive”
Lido Pimienta “Eso Que Tu Haces”
Snotty Nose Rez Kids “Boujee Natives”
The Dead South “Diamond Ring”