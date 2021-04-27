Grimes Leads The Nominees For Canada’s 20th Annual Independent Music Awards

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian Music Week announced the nominations for the 20th annual Independent Music Awards, with Grimes, Half Moon Run, City And Colour, Hannah Georgas, and July Talk all in the running for album of the year.

International pop star Grimes received four nominations, including album and artist of the year, as well as electronic group, and video of the year.

Production/DJ duo DVBBS, rock singer JJ Wilde, and hip-hop duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids all received three picks each

Presented by distiller Jim Beam, the 20th Annual Jim Beam® INDIE Awards will take place virtually this year and will be streamed Sunday May 30, featuring recordings shot live from Toronto’s newly revamped El Mocambo.

The awards gala will be hosted by Josie Dye of INDIE88 and will feature performances by: 2021 nominees July Talk, Sam Roberts Band, Half Moon Run and Monowhales, with special guests Walk Off The Earth, Iskwē and Tom Wilson, plus the winners of the 2020 Jim Beam® National Talent Search CZN.

The 2021 Jim Beam® INDIE Awards Nominees are:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

City and Colour – A Pill for Loneliness

Grimes – Miss Anthropocene

Half Moon Run – A Blemish in the Great Light

Hannah Georgas – All That Emotion

July Talk – Pray For It

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Grimes – Miss Anthropocene

Lido Pimienta – Miss Colombia

Sarah Harmer – Are You Gone

The Glorious Sons – Pink Motel (Live from Richardson Stadium)

William Prince – Reliever

COUNTRY ARTIST/GROUP OR DUO OF THE YEAR

Hunter Brothers – Silver Lining

Madeline Merlo – Dear Me

Nice Horse – Cowgirl

The Dead South – Sugar & Joy

Tim Hicks – No Truck Song

ELECTRONIC/DANCE ARTIST/GROUP OR DUO OF THE YEAR

DVBBS – Tinted Eyes (feat. blackbear & 24kGoldn)

Frank Walker – Only When It Rains (with Astrid S)

Grimes – Miss Anthropocene

Loud Luxury – Like Gold

Lucky Rose – Help w. Jason Walker

FRANCOPHONE ARTIST/GROUP OR DUO OF THE YEAR

Andee – Case départ

Charlotte Cardin – Passive Aggressive

Klô Pelgag – Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs

Léa Jarry – L’heure d’été

Sarahmée – Irréversible

GROUP OR DUO OF THE YEAR

DVBBS – Tinted Eyes feat. blackbear & 24kGoldn

Half Moon Run – A Blemish in the Great Light

Moscow Apartment – Better Daughter

Neon Dreams – Happiness of Tomorrow

Sam Roberts Band – All of Us

The Dirty Nil – Fuck Art

HIP HOP/RAP/R&B ARTIST/GROUP OR DUO OF THE YEAR

Cartel Madras – Age of the Goonda

Mike Shabb – Life is Short

Notifi – Close to You

Shad – Bun Babylon ft. Braveboy

Snotty Nose Rez Kids – TRAPLINE

Terell Safadi – Champagne in the Morning

INDIGENOUS ARTIST/GROUP OR DUO OF THE YEAR

Buffy Sainte-Marie – Hey Little Rockabye

Crystal Shawanda – Church House Blues

Julian Taylor – The Ridge

Riit – ataataga

Snotty Nose Rez Kids – TRAPLINE

POP ARTIST/GROUP OR DUO OF THE YEAR

Delaney Jane – Dirty Pretty Things

Felix Cartal – Happy Hour

GUS – Miss You

Loud Luxury – Like Gold: Loud Luxury and Frank Walker feat. Stephen Puth

Shawn Hook – Take Me Home

Virginia To Vegas – Hartland St.

ROCK/METAL/PUNK/ALTERNATIVE ARTIST/GROUP OR DUO OF THE YEAR

JJ Wilde – Ruthless

July Talk – Pray For It

MONOWHALES – RWLYD (Really Wanna Let You Down)

PUP – This Place Sucks Ass

The Dirty Nil – Fuck Art

The Glorious Sons – Pink Motel (Live from Richardson Stadium)

SONG OF THE YEAR – Presented by CMRRA (the Canadian Musical Reproduction Rights Agency Ltd.)

City and Colour – Strangers

Composer – Dallas Green

DVBBS – Tinted Eyes feat. blackbear & 24kGoldn

Composers – Andrew James Bullimore – Christian Michael Dold – Golden Landis Von Jones – Matthew Tyler Musto Benjamin Shubert

JJ Wilde – The Rush

Composers – Frederik Thaae – Jillian Dowding

Jonathan Roy – Keeping Me Alive

Composers – Jonathan Roy – Brian Howes – Jason Van Poederooyen

Charlotte Cardin – Passive Aggressive

Composers – Charlotte Cardin – Jason Brando O Farrell Ciciola – Connor Siedel – Marc Andre Gilbert

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Grimes “Delete Forever”

JJ Wilde “Best Boy”

Jonathan Roy “Keeping Me Alive”

Lido Pimienta “Eso Que Tu Haces”

Snotty Nose Rez Kids “Boujee Natives”

The Dead South “Diamond Ring”