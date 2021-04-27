Livestreaming Platform Mandolin Strikes A Deal With Ground Control Touring

(CelebrityAccess) — Concert live streaming and marketing platform Mandolin has inked an exclusive livestream deal with the noted booking agency Ground Control Touring.

Under the terms of the agreement, Mandolin will stream and market select shows featuring clients on Ground Control’s extensive artist roster. The partnership kicked off last month with a an anniversary show featuring Waxahatchee and an album release livestream with Ani DiFranco.

Upcoming shows include Current Joys, Haley Heynderickx and as part of the deal, Mandolin will oversee the livestreaming for GCTV, a series launched by Ground Control in 2020 to allow their artists to present ticketed live and pre-recorded streaming concerts.

Shows hosted on Mandolin through GCTV will not be limited to Ground Control Touring clients and will include non-GCT bands, festivals, and other partners as well, the company sai.

While Mandolin has secured partnerships with venues such as the Ryman Auditorium and the City Winery chain, the deal with Ground Control marks the first booking agency to sign on for a livestreaming deal with Mandolin.

“We are excited to partner with Mandolin to power our upcoming streams, bringing their best-in-class software solutions to our roster of artists and their fans worldwide,” said Ground Control Vice President John Chavez.

“Ground Control Touring is one of the sharpest – and, let’s be honest, coolest – agencies in music, and we’re excited to be partnering with them on our shared mission of bringing their acts’ live music goals to fruition,” added Mandolin CEO Mary Kay Huse.