SoundExchange’s Michael Huppe To Keynote A2IM Indie Week

(CelebrityAccess) — The American Association of Independent Music (A2IM) announced the slate of programming for the return of its annual conference, A2IM Indie Week presented by SoundExchange.

The conference, which, despite the improving COVID-19 situation, will take place virtually again for the second year a row from June 14 through 17.

Newly announced for this year is SoundExchange CEO Michael Huppe has been added as one of this year’s keynote speakers presented as a fireside chat with Digiday Senior Editor Max Willens on the future of the music industry in a digital-first world.

“It is a dynamic time in the world of music marked by continued transformation,” said Huppe. “It is my honor to kick off A2IM Indie Week and open up what promises to be a week of meaningful discussion to help shape the future of our industry and inspire the Indie community and beyond.”

Huppe will be joined in the discussion by Representative Ted Deutch (D-FL) and legendary musician Dionne Warwick with moderator Alex Gangitano, the White House reporter for The Hill. Together, they will address the growing movement for a reform of the copyright rules for artists played on AM/FM radio.

Other programming announced for this year’s A2IM includes:

NFTs: What are they? How do they work? The discussion will also look at how they intersect with music, potential copyright issues, and questions about sustainability.

Exclusive Workshops: From Amazon Music, Bandcamp, Dolby Atmos, Qobuz, Soundcloud, Spotify, YouTube Music and more.

International Market Series: A2IM is thrilled to have experts share their knowledge on the music markets in Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Turkey, and the Netherlands.

Is That Catalog for Sale?: A timely panel on the ins and outs of music catalogue finance.

“For the second year in a row, A2IM Indie Week will be showcased as a virtual event, to ensure everyone’s safety and to accommodate our many international participants,” said Richard James Burgess, CEO, A2IM. “We’re very excited to announce this year’s diverse lineup of trailblazers, experts, and luminaries across the independent music, tech, and business worlds.”

For the full slate of 2021 A2IM Indie Week programming, visit https://a2im.org/indieweek/.