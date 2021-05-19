My Morning Jacket Announces North American Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Indie rock group My Morning Jacket are plotting their first headlining North American tour in five years, starting with shows at Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre in North Carolina on August 27th, and concluding with a three-night stand at Auditorium Theater in Chicago, starting on Nov. 4th.

The tour will also make multi-night stops at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York, in September and the Paramount Theater in Seattle in October. As well, My Morning Jacket are also on tap for a number of festival plays, including Lexington, KY’s Railbird Festival (August 28), Manchester, TN’s Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival (September 4), Dana Point, CA’s Ohana Festival (September 24), and Live Oak, FL’s Suwannee Hulaween (October 30).

For the tour, MMJ, featuring Jim James (vocals, guitar), Tom Blankenship (bass), Patrick Hallahan (drums), Carl Broemel (guitar), and Bo Koster (keyboards), will perform some of their fan favorite hits as well as new music from their eighth studio album, 2020’s The Waterfall II.

Special guests lined up for support dates on the tour include Flock Of Dimes (August 27), Brittany Howard (September 3-11), Durand Jones & The Indications (September 23-October 3), and Bedouine (October 29-November 6).

In partnership with PLUS1, $1/ticket will go to support non-profits working for environmental justice, racial equity, and securing access to mental health care for all.

MY MORNING JACKET US TOUR 2021

AUGUST

27 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre ”

28 – Lexington, KY – Railbird Festival

SEPTEMBER

3 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^

4 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

7 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion ^

8 – Philadelphia, PA – The Mann – TD Pavillion ^

10 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium ^

11 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium ^

23 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl *

24 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival

25 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley *

28 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield Concerts *

29 – Spokane, WA – Riverfront Park Pavilion *

OCTOBER

1 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre *

2– Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre *

3 – Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater *

29 – Birmingham, AL – Alabama Theatre #

30 – Live Oak, FL – Suwannee Hulaween

31 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater #

NOVEMBER

2 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theater #

4 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre #

5 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre #

6 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre #

^ And Brittany Howard

* Special Guests Durand Jones & The Indications

# Special Guest Bedouine

“ Special Guest Flock of Dimes