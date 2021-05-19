Live Nation Signs A Booking & Management Deal With The Les Schwab Arena

BEND, Ore. (CelebrityAccess) – The operators of the Les Schwab Arena have struck a partnership with concert promoter Live Nation that will bring expanded programming to the concert venue.

Located in Bend’s Old Mill District a mixed-used residential and commercial area on the banks of the Deschutes River, the 8,000-capacity venue will tap into venue operations from Live Nation’s recently launched Venue Nation as well as gain access to tours and events promoted by Live Nation.

The partnership also includes a round of major renovations at the Les Schwab, including upgrades to the stage to allow for larger productions, as well as expanded access for load ins and load outs. Phase one of the renovations are currently underway and are expected to be compeleted before the Les Schwab launches its abbreviated season in August.

Additional planned upgrades for future construction phases include more accessibility features, box seating, and improved lines of sight for guests, as well as refreshed food and beverage options.

“From our first visit, we could feel the heart of the venue and we knew we could help bring even more shows to Bend,” said Sherri Sosa, President of Venue Nation U.S. “More shows means more amazing memories for artists and fans along the river, as well as more jobs and support going back into the local community. Live Nation is excited to add to an already strong team and take the venue to the next level, without changing the spirit of what makes the place great.”

“We’re ecstatic,” said Marney Smith, General Manager of the Les Schwab Amphitheater. “The depth of knowledge and expertise the Live Nation team has brought to the table has been invaluable. We’ve had the opportunity to work with their experts in every aspect of the live event industry. The end result will

allow us to provide an even better live experience at the venue, and ensures that the Amphitheater remains a cultural and music hub connecting artists and fans for years to come.”

Live Nation has already announced the lineup for its inaugural season at the Les Schwab, with programming that includes Old Dominion, Rebelution, Mt. Joy & Trampled By Turtles, Primus, Dierks Bentley, Death Cab For Cutie, Lord Huron, Dave Matthews Band, and My Morning Jacket, among others.