Stockholm’s Ericsson Arena To Become Avicii Arena To Help Raise Awareness About The Importance Of Mental Health

STOCKHOLM (CelebrityAccess) — Stockholm Live, managed by worldwide live entertainment leader ASM Global, announced today that the Stockholm sports and entertainment venue formerly known as Ericsson Arena, will be renamed as Avicii Arena.

The ASM Global-managed arena formerly known as the Ericsson Globe, will be renamed to the Avicii Arena to help raise awareness about mental health in the wake of the iconic Swedish DJ Tim “Avicii” Bergling’s suicide in 2018.

The name change, which was secured through a partnership between Tim Bergling Foundation, and support from local naming rights sponsors Trygg-Hansa and Bauhaus, will see the historic arena become “a hub for sharing ideas and hosting activities with the focus on young people’s mental health,” according to Klas Bergling, father of the late producer and recording artist Tim Bergling.

“It is only by listening to the young people and working with them that we can really make a difference,” said Bergling. “We will start from that in everything we do. We call the collection of young people’s thoughts ‘For A Better Day’ because we focused our surveys on what they need for a better tomorrow, and their answers will form the basis of our work inside and outside Avicii Arena.”

Mental health and suicide prevention is also a focus of naming rights sponsor Trygg-Hansa, one of the biggest insurance companies in Sweden.

“Trygg-Hansa sees mental illness among young people as the single most important societal issue,” said Hanna Axelsson, communications and marketing manager at Trygg-Hansa. “We want to increase knowledge and understanding of young people’s mental health, but we also want to contribute with concrete tools that help young people feel better. Within this initiative, we will focus on giving young people tools to influence how they feel, an understanding of what mental illness is, and knowledge of where and when they can apply for help and support. We want to show Sweden’s young people that the adult world listens and cares.”

Bauhaus, a major Nordic construction and project management firm is also focused on mental health, particularly for young people.

“Our contribution to Avicii Arena is that we will influence, inspire and make demands on the sports clubs to put young people’s mental health at the center,” said Johan Saxne, marketing director for Bauhaus in Sweden and Norway. “Sports organizations and its leaders must give young athletes the right conditions to feel good with a focus on reduced pressure and more joy through sports.”